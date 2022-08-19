Jonny Drubel From 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Him?!

American reality star Jonny Drubel was 24 years old when he was cast to be a part of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" -- E!'s hit reality show, first airing in 2014 and running for four seasons.

Johnny brought the bougie-ness and cruised down Rodeo Drive with some of television's flashiest stars including Morgan Stewart as the blonde blogger searching for career success, Dorothy Wang as the daughter of a billionaire, Brendan Fitzpatrick as the Beverly Hills real estate agent, and EJ Johnson as the son of Magic Johnson, trying to make his own name for himself.