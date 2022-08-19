Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jonny Drubel From 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Him?!

8/19/2022 12:01 AM PT
American reality star Jonny Drubel was 24 years old when he was cast to be a part of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" -- E!'s hit reality show, first airing in 2014 and running for four seasons.

Johnny brought the bougie-ness and cruised down Rodeo Drive with some of television's flashiest stars including Morgan Stewart as the blonde blogger searching for career success, Dorothy Wang as the daughter of a billionaire, Brendan Fitzpatrick as the Beverly Hills real estate agent, and EJ Johnson as the son of Magic Johnson, trying to make his own name for himself.

Guess what he looks like today!

