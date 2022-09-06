Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Weasel Pauly Shore 'Memba Him?!

Pauly Shore 'Memba Him?!

9/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
Getty

American veejay, comedian and actor Pauly Shore was just 21 years old when he first gained fame as a veejay for the television network MTV back in 1989 and shortly after became a household name with a long list of iconic '90s movies credits.

Following his days with MTV, Shore took his on-camera hosting skills over to scripted films and wheezed himself into some of the best comedies in the '90s including "Encino Man," "Son in Law," "Bio-Dome," "In The Army Now" ... and even lent his voice to the out-there BFF Bobby in "A Goofy Movie."

Guess what The Weasel looks like now!

