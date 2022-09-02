April O'Neil In 'TMNT II: The Secret Of The Ooze' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Paige Turco was 26 years old when she was cast as the kindhearted and spirited news reporter April O'Neil in the sci-fi film ''Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze" back in 1991.

Paige shared the big screen with Ernie Reyes Jr. as the pizza delivery boy who infiltrates the Foot Clan to take down Shredder, Keno, Mark Caso as katana slicing turtle and the leader of the fast-fighting reptiles, Leonardo, and Leif Tilden as April's bo-staff wielding best friend, Donatello.