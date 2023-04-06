Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Jersey Shore' Sammi Sweetheart Filming With Cast in Florida After Show Return

'Jersey Shore' Sammi Back In The Swing Of Things ... Films With Cast In Florida

4/6/2023 1:00 AM PT
BACK ON THE SHORE
TMZ.com

Here's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola filming with her "Jersey Shore" castmates ... the first time we've seen her back together with the group since her surprise return.

Sammi looks right at home in video obtained by TMZ ... getting back on the horse with Vinny, JWoww, Pauly D, Angelina, Deena and The Situation for the upcoming season of 'Family Vacation.'

TMZ.com

Folks who were there tell us the cast was shooting scenes Tuesday night at Reggiano's restaurant in Celebration, Florida ... and the only one who seems to be missing was Snooki.

CAKED OUT
TMZ.com

As you see, it appears to be a couple's outing for a birthday party ... complete with cake, candles and significant others -- unclear whose birthday it was.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and Sammi -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Ronnie And Sammi Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

It's interesting ... Sammi's date is a tattooed hunk with a striking resemblance to her reality TV ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

'Jersey Shore' Cast -- Then And Now!
Launch Gallery
Jersey Shore- Then And Now! Launch Gallery
Getty

Remember ... Sammi and Ronnie have an extremely rocky history, and there's speculation she's finally back on the show in large part due to Ronnie moving on from the 'JS' life.

Sammi's return is a huge deal for fans of the MTV show, and it looks like she's happy to be back in the fold.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later