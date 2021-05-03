Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Felony Charge in Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz won’t be charged with a felony in his domestic violence case ... but he's not exactly out of the woods just yet.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "Jersey Shore" star will NOT be charged with a felony in his latest domestic violence arrest involving his GF, Saffire Matos, because the L.A. County District Attorney's Office determined it didn't have sufficient evidence.

As a result, we’re told the case has been kicked down to the L.A. City Attorney's Office ... meaning if Ronnie gets charged at all, it'll only be a misdemeanor. That being said ... Ronnie still has a very serious potential probation issue.

Ronnie's attorney, Scott Leemon, tells TMZ, "If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong. We are glad the DA’s office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office.”

As we reported ... Ronnie's no stranger to domestic violence cases. He went down this road before with his ex, Jenn Harley. He got probation in that case ... so this latest arrest could end up with a judge hitting him with a violation of that probation.