'Jersey Shore' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex-GF Calls Cops to Miami Home Over Dispute

'Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had the police called on him by his ex-girlfriend, Kirsten, who told officers she was separating from him and needed help getting her things ... TMZ has learned.

According to a police report out of Miami, FL ... 34-year-old Kirsten called police on March 29 ... the officer listed the call as a “domestic dispute.”

Law enforcement responded to 40-year-old Ronnie's 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,773-square-foot home in Miami around 8:30 PM that Sunday.

According to the report, Kirsten told cops she and Ronnie were together for “three years and living together as a family unit.”

When officers arrived, Kirsten told them she was currently separating from Ronnie “due to infidelity issues.” Kirsten asked the police to escort her into the home to pick up some of her belongings.

Cops say they followed her to the home, and she opened the door. The report said Ronnie was informed that they were there to keep the peace and that Kirsten wanted to grab her stuff. The exes agreed that Kirsten would return on April 1 with a moving truck. Kirsten then left the residence without issue.

Ronnie's relationship with Kirsten has been kept under wraps, and neither has spoken about the other.

A rep for Ronnie tells TMZ, "He was in the process of separating from his long term girlfriend, and it was at his request for her to call the police to ensure that the separation/moving out was peaceful, and because he's been the recepient of falsehoods in the past, and is in a really good place and didn't want there to be any unnecessary drama."