'Jersey Shore' Cast Out Clubbing, Back for New Season of 'Family Vacation'

'Jersey Shore' Down To Film Cast Fist-Pumping Into Middle Age for New Season
The cast of "Jersey Shore" is back for more GTL ... and they're still partying like they're in their 20s ... even though they're pushing 40 and beyond.
Here's the Sitch ... stars of the MTV franchise reality series were spotted over the weekend at Shrine at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
In footage obtained by TMZ ... Jenni "J Wow" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Sammi Giancola are on the dance floor having a good time, all smiles ... while Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is nearby, and DJ Pauly D is spinning in the booth. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick are notably absent -- maybe not DTF.
The present iconic crew is flanked by production cameras ... so it seems the eighth season of 'Family Vacation' -- a revival of the 2009 series that took America by storm -- is on the way.
The Shrine also celebrated the moment, posting a video on IG of a packed house partying their asses off ... with 'Shore' members leading the charge.
The second half of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premiered last month ... and runs through November.
One thing is for sure ... the gang still has gas left in the party tank!