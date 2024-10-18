'Jersey Shore' Cast Out Clubbing, Back for New Season of 'Family Vacation'

Cast Fist-Pumping Into Middle Age for New Season

The cast of "Jersey Shore" is back for more GTL ... and they're still partying like they're in their 20s ... even though they're pushing 40 and beyond.

Here's the Sitch ... stars of the MTV franchise reality series were spotted over the weekend at Shrine at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The present iconic crew is flanked by production cameras ... so it seems the eighth season of 'Family Vacation' -- a revival of the 2009 series that took America by storm -- is on the way.

The Shrine also celebrated the moment, posting a video on IG of a packed house partying their asses off ... with 'Shore' members leading the charge.

The second half of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premiered last month ... and runs through November.