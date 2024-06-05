'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Facing Assault Charge & More

Angelina Pivarnick is facing criminal charges after some sort of incident from over the weekend -- but her lawyer says the whole ordeal has been blown out of proportion.

The 'Jersey Shore' star is up against a slew of charges in New Jersey -- including simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest ... this according to a municipal summons that was issued Sunday, obtained by TMZ.

The summons doesn't have more info beyond this -- although it does note that further info is unavailable due to confidential information.

We've tried contacting the Freehold Township Police to figure out what happened, but we've been getting shut down at every turn -- with cops saying the same thing ... the nature of whatever happened at Angelina's house is under wraps and they're not able to disclose.

The reason that was given to us ... there are legal exemptions for releasing that type of info publicly for domestic violence cases and/or criminal investigations.

AP's attorney, James Leonard, tells TMZ ... "This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time."

He goes on to say the fact she's being charged on a municipal summons suggests whatever happened really isn't all that serious ... although he wouldn't elaborate on what exactly went down.

In any case ... we do know Angelina will have to answer for these charges, and that she's got a future court date scheduled in July.