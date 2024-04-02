Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Jersey Shore' Stars Announce Engagements, Sammi's Is Real But Not Vinny's

'Jersey Shore' Big Engagement News ... Sammi's Real Deal, Vinny's a 'Fool'

Sammi Sweatheart Gets Engaged
Launch Gallery
Staaaaaap! Launch Gallery

"Jersey Shore" stars Sammi Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino's dueling engagement announcements on April 1 were not a part of a prank war ... well, not entirely.

Sammi Sweetheart's engagement to boyfriend Justin May did, in fact, happen ... as the MTV personality assured her followers her relationship update was not an April Fools' Day joke. She says Justin popped the question on March 16, but they made the risky decision to share the news -- and first photos of the diamond ring -- on April 1.

Her costars offered up some sincere reactions ... as Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio all shared their congratulations in the comments section.

Sammi Sweetheart's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sammi Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We can't blame "Jersey Shore" fans for having doubts, however.

Sammi's costar Vinny also notably announced his engagement on Monday -- but his proposal was all a prank. ICYMI, VG shared a photo of himself down on one knee popping the question to an unidentified woman.

In the background of the upload, massive light-up letters spelled out the question, "Marry Me?"

Vinny April Fools Post

While countless fans were quick to call out the proposal as a joke, thousands hit the like button, thinking Vinny was really heading to the wedding altar.

Vinny April Fools Insta Post

As April Fools' Day came to a close, Vinny confirmed the life update was merely a prank ... but called out the 300K followers who showed love for the proposal news.

He added ... "Damn 300K on the April Fools joke. Y'all really wanted me to get married."

'Jersey Shore' Cast -- Then And Now!
Launch Gallery
'Jersey Shore' Cast -- Then And Now! Launch Gallery
Getty

Vinny has since wiped the prank from his Instagram page, seemingly confirming his bachelor status. April prank champ??? We'd say so.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later