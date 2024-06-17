'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Hosts Strip Club Gig After NJ Arrest

Angelina Pivarnick isn't letting her legal woes stop her from having a good time ... 'cause she hit up a strip club -- where she was kinda the main attraction, and we have the proof.

The "Jersey Shore" star swung by Déjà Vu Gentlemen's Club in Kalamazoo, Michigan Saturday ... marking her first public appearance since getting arrested earlier this month.

Play video content Déjà vu Kalamazoo

Angelina wore faux leather leggings and a black lace top for her outing to the strip club where she judged the "Showgirl Of The Year" competition ... and from the looks of it, she was having a straight-up good time.

Her fiancé Vinny Tortorella was with her too, BTW. While Angie and Vinny were there together, we're told AP wasn't wearing her engagement ring at the event ... so it's a little unclear where things stand between them at this point.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Either way, Angelina made the most of her big night out ... posing for photos with contestants and strippers ... while also crowning the evening's winner, to whom she presented a $10,000 cash prize.

The MTV personality kept the good vibes going by mingling with fans and even trying her hand at the stripper pole -- wearing 7-inch thigh-high boots while learning a couple tricks.

Angelina and Vinny called it a night around 5 AM ... making their way directly to the airport, we're told.

Play video content Déjà vu Kalamazoo

This update comes almost 2 weeks after TMZ broke the news of Angelina's arrest. Remember, Angelina is facing criminal charges -- including simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest -- after an undisclosed incident.

Her attorney, James Leonard, told us the whole thing has been blown out of proportion ... blaming the ordeal on "an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication."