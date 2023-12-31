Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Dances at Strip Club as Money Flies

'Jersey Shore' Angelina Works the Pole as Dollars Fly In Sexy Strip Club Dance

12/31/2023 7:07 AM PT
MAKIN' IT RAIN
35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick is no stranger to having a good time ... a skill she put to good use as she worked the stage at a strip club over the weekend.

35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club

Pivarnick took center stage at 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club Saturday night in Jersey. Angelina didn't seem the least bit intimidated as she danced, getting down on all 4s and even working the pole.

35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club

The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the show as well ... as singles rained down on the 37-year-old.

It's also possible the song playing through the club brought Angelina an added sense of comfort, considering it was the "Jersey Shore" theme song ... "Crazy" by LMFAO.

Jersey Shore
Getty

Of course, Angelina is still a staple on "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion" ... so it's not like she's making a career change.

Jersey Shore
Getty

Regardless, both she and the dozens in attendance seemed to enjoy themselves, even without the GTL.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later