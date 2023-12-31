'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Dances at Strip Club as Money Flies

Play video content 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club

'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick is no stranger to having a good time ... a skill she put to good use as she worked the stage at a strip club over the weekend.

Pivarnick took center stage at 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club Saturday night in Jersey. Angelina didn't seem the least bit intimidated as she danced, getting down on all 4s and even working the pole.

The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the show as well ... as singles rained down on the 37-year-old.

It's also possible the song playing through the club brought Angelina an added sense of comfort, considering it was the "Jersey Shore" theme song ... "Crazy" by LMFAO.

Of course, Angelina is still a staple on "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion" ... so it's not like she's making a career change.