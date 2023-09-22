'Jersey Shore' Cast Honored With 'Jerzday' In Atlantic City

The cast of "Jersey Shore" have officially become New Jersey legends ... September 22 will live forever as "Jersey Shore" Day in Atlantic City.

Eight members of the cast were honored by the mayor of A.C., Marty Small, outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ... where he legitimized "Jersey Shore" Day, a.k.a "Jerzday."

The ceremony drew a crowd of pumped-up fans ... waving Italian flags and hoisting posters of 'JS' favorites like Snooki, Vinny and JWoww, who were in attendance.

In fact, all 8 cast members from the current "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" were in attendance, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly D, Angelica Pivarnik, Deena Cortese and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Mayor Small explained why the cast deserves such an honor ... "Because in the last 15 years, this group has made New Jersey proud with strength, perseverance, family values, gym, tan, laundry."

Clearly, the Mayor appreciates the amount of attention the show has drawn to the city over the years. In fact, the reality show's spin-off, "Family Vacation," recently filmed in A.C.