Jersey Shore Cops Put Surfer in Chokehold Over Beach Badge Drama

Surf's Up, But Not For Everyone!!!

Looks like Jersey Shore cops went way overboard off the boardwalk while patrolling the beach this week ... putting an unsuspecting surfer in a chokehold over his lack of proper paperwork.

California surfer Liam Mahoney's visit to Belmar Beach Tuesday was not laid-back, as a new video making the rounds online shows him getting into a heated confrontation with police after he failed to display a beach access badge on his wetsuit.

Liam and a woman in his group tried to explain to the officers that he did, indeed, have a badge required to access the beach -- it was located on his backpack nearby -- but the situation escalated quickly.

Liam was grabbed by officers and taken into a forceful headlock by a much bigger beach cop -- 2 of them tackled him to the sand as he tried to leave the beach.

Watch the videos ... a number of bystanders try to step in and help the surfer, with several loudly accusing all 5 officers of scaring onlooking children with their aggressive behavior.

Liam -- who's kinda skinny -- was handcuffed and carted away by the cops.

Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott has since addressed the harrowing ordeal ... confirming Liam was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. He has also been hit with a fine for allegedly not carrying the $12 beach badge.

Chief Scott said a thorough review will be conducted into the circumstances of the arrest.