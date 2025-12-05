Entire 'Jersey Shore' Cast Attends Sammi Sweetheart's Wedding Except Ronnie

"Jersey Shore" star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her baby daddy Justin May said "I do" in New Jersey yesterday ... and TMZ has all the details on how it went down.

Sources tell TMZ ... the entire 'JS' cast was there except Sammi's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- probably for the best to avoid any blowups. But it still wasn't drama-free!

We're told Angelina Pivarnick was really "going through it" at first, because the venue -- Park Chateau Estate & Gardens -- was the same place she got married in back in 2019.

Things got better, though ... according to our sources, "a lot of guys were hitting on her and she ended up catching the bouquet."

As for the rest of the cast ... we're told they had a great time partying and drinking the night away.

And since they had a camera crew there, we'll be able to catch all the action on the next season of "Jersey Shore."

In March, Sammi made the Instagram announcement that May popped the question, sharing a photo of her new ring.

