'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Lists Home for $1.8 Million

Angelina Pivarnick's looking for a change of scenery ... recently moving into a new house -- and looking to make beaucoup bucks on the old one.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the "Jersey Shore" star has listed her home in Freehold, New Jersey Wednesday for a whopping $1,799,999.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom abode boasts 5,500 square feet of living space on 1.1 acres of land and features a resort-style yard with a pool, a butterfly staircase and high ceilings.

The house also comes with a chef's kitchen and a 2-story family room ... perfect for family meals and quality time.

Our sources say the house is ready for the new owners to make their mark on it immediately ... 'cause AP is already all moved out -- deciding she wanted a change and trading houses recently.

BTW ... Angelina purchased the house back in October 2021 for $1.305 million -- so, she's looking to make a tidy profit on the pad too.

Freehold's not far from the Jersey Shore, in case you were wondering ... so the new owner might get the chance to see Angelina, Snooki, Jwoww and the rest of the crew around!