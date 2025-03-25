NFL Star Derrick Henry Sells $1.6 Million Dallas Home

Derrick Henry is parting ways with his Dallas home ... finding a buyer this week for the $1.6 million spot.

TMZ Sports has learned the 4,154-square-foot house located in Inwood Park is off the market for an undisclosed number -- but we're told it was close to the listed asking price.

The pad features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage ... and is decked out with a chef's kitchen, fireplace, custom walk-in closets and a turf backyard.

What sets the home apart is its luxurious interior design ... including 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, an elegant staircase, marble floors and rich hardwood flooring.

Henry originally listed the digs for almost $1.8 million last year ... and briefly removed it from the market. Ultimately, it sold for close to $1.6 million on Monday.

Julie Provenzano of Compass held the listing.

Henry, 31, initially bought the place because his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas is from Texas and has family in the area... but they have since upgraded as they raise their two daughters.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2025 Getty

It also makes sense since Henry is in Baltimore after signing with the Ravens last season. He had an impressive debut outing with his new team ... earning 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

He helped the Ravens make it to the playoffs -- his first postseason appearance since 2021 with the Tennessee Titans.