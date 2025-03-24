Wiz Khalifa Sells Pittsburgh-Area Home for Nearly $1M

Wiz Khalifa has officially unloaded his Pittsburgh-area mansion he bought when his rap career was blowing up ... a deal that sounds like a win-win situation for everyone!!!

The 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom pad sold Friday for $945,500 ... Wiz originally bought it in 2012.

Wiz had plenty of space to unwind outside his hometown ... the crib was decked out with a separate office, plus a guest house, gym, upstairs master smoking sitting room and suite, and even an outdoor patio -- that overlooked another patio!!!

Exquisite craftsmanship also includes Brazilian Koa hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, radiant heated floors, and a large marijuana leaf engraved in stone above an outdoor fireplace in the backyard.

Dustin Hook of RE/MAX held the listing. Interestingly enough, he's the one who sold Wiz the house in between his own bass-playing for the music group Dan + Shay.

Wiz currently lives in L.A. in a $7 million mansion that's very well-protected.