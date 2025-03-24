Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wiz Khalifa Sells Pittsburgh-Area Home for Nearly $1M

Wiz Khalifa Parts Ways With Pittsburgh-Area Pad For Nearly $1M

Published
Wiz Khalifa Sells Pittsburg Area Home For a Cool 6 Figures
Getty/@360Captures/TMZ Composite

Wiz Khalifa has officially unloaded his Pittsburgh-area mansion he bought when his rap career was blowing up ... a deal that sounds like a win-win situation for everyone!!!

The 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom pad sold Friday for $945,500 ... Wiz originally bought it in 2012.

0324-Wiz-Khalifa-Pittsburg-Area-Home-PRIMARY
@360Captures

Wiz had plenty of space to unwind outside his hometown ... the crib was decked out with a separate office, plus a guest house, gym, upstairs master smoking sitting room and suite, and even an outdoor patio -- that overlooked another patio!!!

0324-Wiz-Khalifa-Weed-Stone-SUB
@360Captures

Exquisite craftsmanship also includes Brazilian Koa hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, radiant heated floors, and a large marijuana leaf engraved in stone above an outdoor fireplace in the backyard.

Dustin Hook of RE/MAX held the listing. Interestingly enough, he's the one who sold Wiz the house in between his own bass-playing for the music group Dan + Shay.

Dustin Hook
Getty

Wiz currently lives in L.A. in a $7 million mansion that's very well-protected.

Wiz Khalifa's New Los Angeles Mansion
The Luxury Level

Rappers often outgrow their O.G. stomping grounds. Just ask Nelly, who had to ditch his St. Louis spot after putting it on MTV "Cribs"!!!

