Wiz Khalifa's Security Team Thwarts Home Invasion As He Performed On Stage

Wiz Khalifa is on the road, touring with Snoop Dogg ... so, a group of would-be burglars thought it'd be a good idea to roll up on his L.A home while he was performing.

Key word being thought ... as they, oddly, didn't expect the security guards who sent them running during the attempted Sunday evening heist.

Play video content

LAPD tells TMZ Hip Hop ... 3 guys tried to get onto the property through a side gate around 6:38 PM -- just as Wiz was in Michigan burning through live renditions of his classic songs for the High School Reunion Tour.

Wiz is, unfortunately, familiar with home intruders ... crooks broke into his house back in 2018, but this time he would not be a victim again.

We're told Wiz's security at the house sprung into action, running out to the gate ... where the 3 stooges spotted them and immediately turned to flee.

LAPD responded to the alarm, but the suspects had bolted by the time officers arrived. They filed an attempted burglary report, and opened the investigation.

3 niggas wit Pooh shiesty masks tried to run in my crib while i was on stage. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 24, 2023 @wizkhalifa

Meanwhile, Wiz caught wind of the caper while at his concert venue, and noted the timing ... pointing out he was actually on stage while it was going down.