Wiz Khalifa Lists L.A. Mansion After Copping New One in Same Neighborhood

Wiz Khalifa's currently living large in a new spot not too far from his old one, which means he has an extra mansion on his hands ... but he's trying to change that.

We've just learned the Taylor Gang general is putting his former pad in Encino up for $4,495,000 -- which is $1 million more than he originally paid for the crib back in January 2019.

Seems like a steal of a deal for the next buyer ... the super-smart home features 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and custom fireplaces. On the more exotic end of amenities, it's got a home movie theater, a waterfall, pool and a spa.

Alan Taylor of Compass and Brian Capossela with Cap Equity hold the listing.

Wiz is currently resting his head just a few miles up the street in a newly built $7.6 mansion.

The upgraded spot has a lot of the same features as his old place ... but he's added an extra guesthouse and a gym. We know how much Wiz loves his workouts.