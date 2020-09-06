Wiz Khalifa Says His Delivery-Only Restaurant Isn't Just for Stoners

Don't Have to Be A Stoner to 'HotBox'

Wiz Khalifa says don't be fooled by the marijuana-inspired menu for his upcoming delivery-only restaurant chain ... because you don't have to light up to bite down on this food.

We got the rapper leaving Mr. Chow in Bev Hills and our camera guy asked him the hard-hitting question about his new restaurant venture, "HotBox by Wiz" -- namely, is it a stoners only establishment??

'HotBox' is definitely catering to the cannabis crowd ... with a "top-shelf munchie menu" featuring burnt ends rebranded as "blazed ends" and a "mile-high dark chocolate brownie."

However, Wiz told us you don't have to smoke weed to place an order -- it's for everyone, whether you're stone-cold sober or blazed outta your mind. There is one requirement though ... ya just gotta be hungry.

The virtual restaurant venture is scheduled to start delivering Oct. 1 in Chicago, Houston, L.A. and New York City ... and Wiz tells us what he's looking forward to ordering.