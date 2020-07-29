Tyga Launches Delivery-Only Virtual Chicken Restaurant, 'Tyga Bites'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tyga wants to throw struggling restaurants and eateries a lifeline ... he's opening a virtual restaurant and his secret chicken recipe and delivery plan could help the joints survive.

The rapper joined us on "TMZ Live" and unveiled his virtual restaurant concept ... Tyga Bites -- baked, boneless and free of antibiotics.

Here's how it works ... Tyga's targeting 500 restaurants and kitchens trying to make enough cash to survive during the pandemic. He and his company will teach the chefs how to make the oven-baked chicken tenders. He's partnering with Grubhub which will deliver the food. So, Tyga won't have a single, brick and mortar restaurant, but he'll cover the country. Kinda genius.

There will be 3 types of chicken and 12 sauces ... and that does the trick. He's marketing it as a healthy, delicious choice -- black garlic, lemon black pepper and peri-peri. He's also serving Tyga Tots (love the name) -- regular and sweet potato -- and chocolate chip cookies. And, there are beverages to wash it all down.