KFC's Hot Food Ambassador Tries New Plant-Based Chicken in SoCal

You know KFC means business when it sends a "food ambassador" -- apparently a really hot person who likes food -- to try out a new plant-based fried chicken.

The Colonel's messaging is pretty clear ... eat this and look like model Nicole Williams. We're not vouching for that, but Nicole was looking good at a KFC food truck in Southern California this week for the veggie chicken debut.

All jokes aside ... the new item comes courtesy of a partnership with Beyond Meat that's been about a year or so in the making.

They tried Beyond Fried Chicken in Atlanta in 2019 -- to some reported success -- and then expanded it to Nashville and Charlotte. Now, the faux pollo is coming to SoCal ... with the new menu item becoming available in locations throughout L.A. Orange County and SD.

Anyway, back to Nicole here -- who was decked out in some type of two-piece leotard outfit, complete with a luxury purse and Yeezy Boost 700s to boot. She doesn't exactly fit the typical drive-thru customer mold. Just sayin' ...