Kings' Richaun Holmes Says Chicken Wings Made Him Leave NBA Bubble

Richaun Holmes is revealing the meal that made him risk it all and leave the NBA bubble ... saying he was craving some delicious chicken wings!!!

Remember, the Sacramento Kings forward/center was forced back into a 10-day quarantine in Orlando earlier this month ... after he stepped off the Disney campus to pick up a food delivery.

The 26-year-old is back with the team after doing his time ... and he's breaking down the moment he messed up and popped the bubble.

"I ordered some food, ordered some wings and went to grab the wings and I wasn't really too aware of the borders," Holmes said.

"I stepped out, grabbed the food and came back and they just let me know they want me to be as safe as possible and had to enforce the rules and I completely understand that."

"Won't make that mistake again."

Of course, the league is taking the bubble VERY seriously ... which has resulted in ZERO new positive COVID-19 tests over the past week.

Holmes says he spent the 10 days working out and doing sprints in his room ... even using a punching bag to get out his aggression.

But, the REAL question is ... were the wings worth it?!?!