Mr. T Sues Weed Company Leafly for Trademark Infringement

Mr. T pities the fools over at Leafly ... the weed company he claims is ruining his rep by using his name ... so he says in a new lawsuit.

The legendary actor is suing Leafly -- think Yelp but for stoners -- claiming it's promoting a hybrid cannabis strain called Mr. Tusk ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ. The issue ... Mr. T's pissed Leafly's logo to promote the strain uses his iconic name ... "Mrt."

According to the docs ... Mr. T says the logo will confuse consumers into thinking he's in bed with the weed company. He says for nearly 40 years, Mr. T has authorized his name to be used for promotion and branded products but he is NOT and never was on board with Leafly using "Mrt."