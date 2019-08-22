Mr. T Sues Weed Company Leafly for Trademark Infringement
Mr. T Sues Weed Company Hey Fools, Stop Using My Name!!!
8/22/2019 11:36 AM PT
Mr. T pities the fools over at Leafly ... the weed company he claims is ruining his rep by using his name ... so he says in a new lawsuit.
The legendary actor is suing Leafly -- think Yelp but for stoners -- claiming it's promoting a hybrid cannabis strain called Mr. Tusk ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ. The issue ... Mr. T's pissed Leafly's logo to promote the strain uses his iconic name ... "Mrt."
According to the docs ... Mr. T says the logo will confuse consumers into thinking he's in bed with the weed company. He says for nearly 40 years, Mr. T has authorized his name to be used for promotion and branded products but he is NOT and never was on board with Leafly using "Mrt."
He's suing for trademark infringement and for the company to stop using the "Mrt" name. We've reached out to Leafly for comment, so far no word back.
