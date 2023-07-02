Wiz Khalifa's Pelvis Injury Won't Ruin Upcoming Tour

Wiz Khalifa alarmed fans this week when he revealed a small tear to his pelvis ... a minor setback that won't affect his extensive summer tour plans, TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

Sources inside Wiz's camp tell us the Taylor Gang rapper is currently back on his feet and conducting rehearsals -- a sharp improvement from video of him painfully plodding around his house.

Play video content Twitter / @wizkhalifa

Wiz gave fans a glimpse into his recovery, which included kinesiology tape and the assistance of two canes. Gym injuries can be brutal, but boredom appeared to give Wiz his biggest fight during recovery ... not to mention, the trying not to overeat.

We're told Wiz is using extreme precautions not to get reinjured, but is feeling great and wants to give his North American fans the best possible experience ... especially with such an extensive tour schedule ahead.

Starting July 7, Wiz will be co-headlining the High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg ... a blockbuster event that also features Too Short, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama.

We're also told fans can expect Wiz 100%, performing his new tunes for the summer daze -- and the setlist isn't limited to his new G-funk collab "You" with Ty Dolla $ign!!!