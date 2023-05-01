Wiz Khalifa, Flavor Flav, Anderson .Paak Hit Cathédrale Las Vegas Opening

Play video content Tao Group Hospitality

Mark Wahlberg officially hosted the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday ... and Anderson .Paak's music choices were fully supported by Wiz Khalifa and Flavor Flav!!!

AP has been pushing his DJ alter-ego "Pee.Wee" for months now, and thankfully, at this party he didn't have to spin R. Kelly.

Flav assumed his legendary hype man role as AP dropped the bass on Fergie's "Fergalicious" and Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It."

Wiz also popped up in the DJ booth ... and AP tried to get the "See You Again" rapper to lose his shirt and flex those MMA training muscles, to no avail. Catch him at the beach club for that!!!