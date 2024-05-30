Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Quik Party At Wife's Strip Club Opening

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's wife officially opened the doors to her new strip club -- the perfect hub for her hubby and his rap buds to live out their fantasies, which they 100% did on night #1.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside The Players Club grand opening Wednesday night in L.A. ... Snoop can be seen in his natural element as the life of the party, posing for pictures and making it rain on every dancer that came his way.

The Doggfather was later joined by his longtime tour partner Wiz Khalifa for a VIP smoke session and DJ Quik and JasonMartin, who are currently promoting their upcoming "Chupacabra" album, also pulled up -- clearly, they were out there tryna function!!!

Snoop's wife, Boss Lady, showed up last night too alongside "P-Valley" actress Brandee Evans to host a contest for the sexiest dancer in the room -- and it was quite a sight.