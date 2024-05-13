Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé Named Coaches for 'The Voice' Season 26

Here Come New Coaches!!!

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé just got hooked up with new gigs they're already familiar with ... as permanent coaches for "The Voice" Season 26!!!

Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani are returning to the long-running series this fall -- that's country, pop, hip hop and jazz royalty all in one huddle!!!

Snoop Dogg served as a "mega mentor" in 2021 for Season 20 and Mike's "Voice" lineage dates back even further, having been an advisor to Blake Shelton during Season 3 in 2012.

Snoop will be even busier with NBC this summer ... he's hosting Summer Olympics coverage with Kevin Hart.