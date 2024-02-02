Michael Bublé Claims He's On Mushrooms During NHL Press Conference, Backtracks

Play video content Edmonton Oilers

Michael Bublé was seemingly feeling too good during NHL All-Star Weekend festivities on Thursday ... and he's chalking it all up to taking way more mushrooms than he signed up for.

The 48-year-old Canadian musician -- who's a celebrity captain for the All-Star Game -- spoke with the media following the Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena ... and as he fielded questions, he abruptly claimed he was spaced out on psychedelics.

"My buddy told me, this is just a microdose of mushrooms and he was LYING," Bublé said ... adding the drugs made him feel like he was in a Will Ferrell movie.

"So, I’ll be honest, I thought I was in 'Blades of Glory' for most of the time that I was out there, until it sort of settled down and then I realized, 'Holy s***, I am in the NHL All-Star Game."

Actor Will Arnett -- who was up onstage with Bublé -- took it all in stride ... and the two joked his admission lost him a lot of endorsement money.

Despite the hilarious moment, Bublé later backtracked on his statement at dinner after his All-Star appearance ... saying the whole thing was an attempt to be funny.

"It was a joke," Bublé said alongside YouTuber Steve Dangle. "Of course I wasn’t [on mushrooms]! I'm sitting here at dinner. I do have a problem with bread. When I get anxious, I can’t stop eating it. But no, not mushrooms."