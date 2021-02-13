Nelly Unloading Missouri Fixer-Upper Mansion for Only $600k

Nelly's flip turned out to be a flop ... so he's unloading this Missouri mansion to finally 86 it from his real estate portfolio.

The "Hot in Herre" rapper has put this Wildwood, MO home on the market for $599,000 ... 19 years after he purchased the home. The plan was to remodel it and flip it with a contractor friend, but those plans never panned out ... so it's been sitting empty for years.

At this point, we're told Nelly just wants out. Whoever gets it is getting a steal. The house is definitely a fixer-upper but it has tons of potential. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom crib sits on nearly 12 acres of land with vast outdoor recreation space, which, BTW, includes a private basketball court.

It's located just 30 minutes west of St. Louis and offers stunning views of the Meramec River Valley. It's got good investment written all over it.