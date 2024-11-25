Wiz Khalifa Scolds Man Throwing Money At Him, And Gives It Back

Play video content Nicolai Heberling

Wiz Khalifa had to get a flossin' fan out in Thailand back to solid ground -- after the guy confused his performance for an exotic peep show ... and made it rain cash money all over the stage!!!

We obtained footage of Wiz performing at the Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 after-party at Club 808 in Pattaya over the weekend.

Play video content Nicolai Heberling

Wiz finished his performance of "Black & Yellow" without a hit but was clearly annoyed throughout the show because he gave the guy an earful when he finished!!!

The veteran rapper makes plenty of moolah and told the fan he didn't need any charity and made him collect the money he threw ... he couldn't be baht!!!