Robert Kardashian's Former O.J. Hideout Pad Sells for $5.1M

The L.A.-area home once owned by attorney Robert Kardashian -- where O.J. Simpson laid low before his '94 arrest -- has officially been sold.

The new owners of the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom Encino home dropped a hefty $5.1 million after comedian Russell Peters listed it in late December.

Peters, who picked up the legendary place for $5.6M back in 2017, was initially hoping to nab $5.995M for it.

The 8,000 square feet of living space is pretty wild, with floating staircases, a custom pool and spa, a fire pit, and more -- and of course, it's got some serious Hollywood history.

This San Fernando Valley pad is where O.J. laid low before his infamous Bronco chase and arrest following the '94 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Kardashian, who owned the place, was tight with O.J., and was even part of his legal defense "Dream Team." Kardashian, who died in 2003, was of course Kim Kardashian's father.

A few months ago, Russell mentioned on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast that the home was sold to him by the developer.

Safe to say, the house has been fully redone since the infamous trial, so the new owners won’t be stumbling upon any true crime relics.