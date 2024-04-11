Where the Bronco From O.J. Simpson's Police Chase Is Now

It's the Ford Bronco behind one of the most jaw-dropping moments in TV history ... transporting O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings during a wild 90-minute police chase back in '94.

But, the infamous vehicle's no longer in the fast lane, as it's simply on display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee ... where visitors can get a close-up look at the ride that captivated the country.

It's been a bumpy journey, though, going from L.A.'s 405 freeway to its final resting place in Tennessee -- it's a path that was detailed on a 2017 episode of "Pawn Stars."

O.J. Simpson's former sports agent acquired the notorious Ford Bronco from its owner, Cowlings, following the infamous freeway chase.

Drawn-out negotiations and failed deals ensued before Alcatraz East secured the Bronco in 2016 for its collection.

A spokesperson for the museum said the main reason they wanted to acquire it was to ensure it wouldn't be used to glorify the crime to which it's so closely tied.

The car sits between other notorious getaway cars, such as gangster John Dillinger's 1933 Essex Terraplane, Bonnie and Clyde's "death car" from the 1967 film, and serial killer Ted Bundy's Volkswagen Beetle.

Alcatraz East's spokesperson tells TMZ there are currently no changes to the exhibit due to Simpson's death Wednesday at the age of 76. They added, it's too early to tell if Simpson's passing will create an uptick in visitors flocking to see the Bronco.

Nonetheless, the museum had already planned a separate temporary exhibit this summer that will encompass the entire saga of Simpson's double murder trial as well as the chase ... to mark the 30th anniversary of the crime. This is being done with the intention of memorializing the victims.

As we all know, Simpson was a wanted man by the LAPD after becoming a prime suspect in his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman's murders.

Police tailed him during a low-speed car pursuit, where he rode in the backseat with a gun to his head before surrendering and being arrested at his home in Brentwood, CA.