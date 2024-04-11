Fred Goldman Thinking of His Son Ron, Not O.J., On the Day Simpson Dies

Ron Goldman's father says he's not focusing on O.J. Simpson today -- instead, he says he's remembering his son, and using today to think about how long he's been gone.

Fred Goldman spoke with People Thursday, hours after news of Simpson's death broke, and he told the outlet he's only thinking about how Ron died nearly 30 years ago ... and, not about how the man acquitted of his murder has finally died.

Goldman says he's focused on all of the pain he's dealt with over the years since his son died ... and, added the only important thing is remembering Ron and Nicole Brown Simpson today.

Of course, police arrested O.J. back in 1994, and he was tried for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron.

Fred was a recognizable face in the gallery during the trial ... regularly turning up to watch the proceedings of "The Trial of the Century."

Despite his acquittal on criminal charges, the Brown and Goldman families later took Simpson to civil court ... where O.J. was found liable for their deaths and was ordered to pay millions in restitution to the families.

After the verdict, Fred told reporters they finally had justice for Ron and Nicole, though Simpson never paid the lion's share of the money he owed both families.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024 @TheRealOJ32

O.J. Simpson's family announced his death through his Twitter this morning ... and asked for privacy during this difficult time. Sources with direct knowledge told us friends had flown into Vegas over the past week to say goodbye to O.J.