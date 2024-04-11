Pro Football Hall of Fame Remembers O.J. Simpson For On-Field Play

The Pro Football Hall of Fame acknowledged O.J. Simpson's passing on Thursday with a lengthy statement ... but in it, the org. notably distanced itself from his actions off the field -- remembering the Bills running back for his play only.

The Canton, Ohio establishment released the eulogy just minutes after Simpson's family revealed the ex-NFL star had died earlier this week following a battle with cancer.

The HOF's statement on Simpson's passing was about 500 words long ... and contained no praise -- just facts about his football career only.

"O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards," HOF president Jim Porter said. "His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall's archives in Canton, Ohio."

The statement went on to list all of O.J.'s accomplishments -- including his Heisman Trophy win and his MVP honor -- seemingly carefully avoiding every off-the-field move he made that turned him into one of the most polarizing figures in American history.

The Heisman Trophy Trust, however, took a bit of a different approach in announcing Simpson's death, saying it was mourning his passing.

"We extend our sympathy to his family," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, others around the football world took to their X page to comment on the news ... with Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay writing, "R.I.P OJ."

Antonio Brown also posted an RIP message ... as did ex-Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron.

Former Ravens wideout Torrey Smith posted a message about Simpson ... scolding journalists for using pictures from his infamous time at court proceedings to announce his death.

"Regardless of what you may think about him he was innocent in court and has kids out here," Smith said. "Y'all have no respect."