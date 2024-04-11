White House Reacts to O.J. Simpson Death News, Sympathy for His Family

Play video content The White House

Everyone seems to be reacting to the O.J. Simpson death news -- and the White House was no exception ... but their response to his passing is raising eyebrows, at least to some.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed O.J.'s passing Thursday during a press briefing -- but only when she was asked by a reporter ... at which point KJP directly acknowledged it by saying the administration was thinking of the family ... his brood, specifically.

She says, "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. Obviously with his family and loved ones. And I say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy -- and so we're going to respect that."

She's certainly not the only one who's extended condolences to O.J.'s family -- after all, they're just innocent bystanders in this whole saga -- but still ... the fact Karine didn't acknowledge the families of the victims was a bit interesting.

We know the still-living relatives of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are putting their focus on their late loved ones ... and not trying to mourn a man they believe was responsible.

Goldman's father, Fred, said Thursday ... "This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that."

He added, "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that."

O.J.'s old roommate Kato Kaelin towed the line between sending prayers to O.J.'s kids ... as well as to Nicole and Ron's families as well. He didn't say anything about O.J. specifically.

As we reported ... O.J. had some close friends of his fly into Vegas since last Friday to say their goodbyes while he was on his deathbed, and they were able to talk to him.