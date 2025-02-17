O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Laughs at John Mulaney 'SNL' Murder Joke

O.J. Simpson was the butt of a John Mulaney joke during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th Anniversary show ... and it got a laugh from the guy overseeing his estate.

The Juice's longtime attorney and current executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, tells TMZ ... Steve Martin's monologue with John Mulaney was great, and John's joke about accused murderers hosting the show was very funny.

Steve Martin did the opening monologue for SNL’s 50th anniversary special which included Martin Short being taken by ICE & an appearance from John Mulaney.



“894 people have hosted SNL and it amazes me that only 2 of them have committed murder” pic.twitter.com/850h72xNon — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025 @DiscussingFilm

In the opening Mulaney observed, "894 people have hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' and it amazes me that only two of them have committed murder."

Malcolm says John's delivery forced viewers to think about it for a second ... and his thoughts led to laughter.

John was referencing O.J. and Robert Blake, but Malcolm says don't forget about Alec Baldwin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter -- as opposed to murder charges for Simpson and Blake.

O.J., Robert and Alec all beat their cases, and Malcom's got jokes too ... kidding that anyone who hosts 'SNL' can get away with homicide.

Simpson died in April so he wasn't alive for 'SNL 50' or Mulaney's joke ... but Malcolm says if The Juice were still here, he would have been indifferent.