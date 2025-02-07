Kris Jenner Selling 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Mansion for $13.5 Million

One of the most recognizable homes in pop culture is hitting the market -- Kris Jenner is selling her family's longtime residence ... made famous on their hit reality show.

The Hidden Hills mansion that served as the home base for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is hitting the market ... and Kris is asking $13.5 million for this piece of reality TV history.

The 6-bedroom home is 8,860 square feet and it's instantly recognizable to 'KUWTK' fans who all remember the black-and-white checkered floor in the foyer, the kitchen table where the family shared so many meals, and the backyard where the Kardashians hosted their lavish parties.

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner bought the place in 2010 -- when Caitlyn was still Bruce -- and it was an integral part of the show and their lives.

Sources close to Kris tell TMZ ... the sale is bittersweet because the home has so many memories, but Kris is happy to have someone new love the home as much as she does.

Kris doesn't live there anymore and hasn't for some time ... but lots of Kardashians and Jenners called it home over the years.

Kim Kardashian lived at the estate while her own home was being renovated, and Rob Kardashian stayed there with his daughter, Dream.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were teenagers living at home when the family first moved in ... and their childhood bedrooms have custom closets and en-suite baths.

The primary suite, where Kris lived, is like a private retreat ... decked out with a fireplace, wet bar, personal gym, steam shower and a balcony overlooking the property. Oh, and it's also got the closet she filled with nothing but Birkin bags.

There's a swimming pool and a spa in the backyard ... which served as settings for tons of 'KUWTK' scenes ... plus a BBQ area.