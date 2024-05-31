Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick Recall Last Conversations with Nicole Brown Simpson

Play video content A+E networks/Bunim Murray

Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick are remembering their late friend Nicole Brown Simpson ... detailing their last interactions with her before she was tragically murdered.

The two women opened up about their last words with Nicole for the new Lifetime documentary, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" ... revealing she was focused on helping Faye get sober rather than her own problems in 1994.

The way Faye tells it, she relapsed just two days before Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were killed ... and, it was actually NBS who worked on putting Resnick into rehab.

Faye says the act of grace made her realize just how much Nicole loved her ... and, Kris goes into further detail, saying Nicole actually made schedules for their friends to visit Faye to keep her on the straight and narrow.

Kris says Nicole wanted to ensure Faye felt supported during the difficult period ... adding she went to visit Resnick the day before she died. Kris says she called her after -- check out the clip to hear about the last words they exchanged ... it's pretty haunting and heartbreaking.

The pair both gave wide-ranging interviews ahead of the 30th anniversary of Nicole's death. Remember, during the same doc, Faye drops the bombshell claim O.J. Simpson stalked Nicole before her death.

Cops arrested O.J. on murder charges, kicking off "The Trial of the Century" and the controversial verdict at the end. The topic has received renewed interest because of the milestone anniversary and Simpson's death last month.