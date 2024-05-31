Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick Recall Last Conversations with Nicole Brown Simpson

Kris Jenner & Faye Resnick Reveal Last Convos w/ Nicole Brown ... All About Getting Faye Clean

LAST TIME WE SAW NICOLE
A+E networks/Bunim Murray

Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick are remembering their late friend Nicole Brown Simpson ... detailing their last interactions with her before she was tragically murdered.

The two women opened up about their last words with Nicole for the new Lifetime documentary, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" ... revealing she was focused on helping Faye get sober rather than her own problems in 1994.

Remembering Nicole Brown Simpson
Launch Gallery
Remembering Nicole Brown Simpson Launch Gallery
Getty

The way Faye tells it, she relapsed just two days before Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were killed ... and, it was actually NBS who worked on putting Resnick into rehab.

Faye says the act of grace made her realize just how much Nicole loved her ... and, Kris goes into further detail, saying Nicole actually made schedules for their friends to visit Faye to keep her on the straight and narrow.

Nicole Brown and OJ Simpson
Getty

Kris says Nicole wanted to ensure Faye felt supported during the difficult period ... adding she went to visit Resnick the day before she died. Kris says she called her after -- check out the clip to hear about the last words they exchanged ... it's pretty haunting and heartbreaking.

STALKING FROM THE BUSHES
A+E Networks/Bunim Murray

The pair both gave wide-ranging interviews ahead of the 30th anniversary of Nicole's death. Remember, during the same doc, Faye drops the bombshell claim O.J. Simpson stalked Nicole before her death.

Getty

Cops arrested O.J. on murder charges, kicking off "The Trial of the Century" and the controversial verdict at the end. The topic has received renewed interest because of the milestone anniversary and Simpson's death last month.

O.J. Simpson And Nicole Brown Trial
Launch Gallery
O.J. And Nicole Trial Launch Gallery
Getty

"The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" premieres on Lifetime this weekend ... and, we expect more powerful moments to come.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later