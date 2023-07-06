Kim Kardashian Gushes Over New $70 Million Malibu Mansion

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian can buy just about whatever she wants on the planet, but one recent purchase, in particular, has become a true dream moment for her.

Kim showed off her new $70 million Malibu mansion on Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians" telling fans, "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic."

Kim's also got big plans for the crib ... revealing it's gonna be a "party house" before laughing and adding it'll also be used for a ton of time with her family and kids.

While Khloe and Kim tour the property in the episode, Khloe calls it an oasis.

As for Kim, you gotta hand it to her ... she's built an empire with a billion-dollar fortune. She says the home "Represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."