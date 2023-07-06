Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Gushes Over New $70 Million Malibu Mansion

Kim Kardashian $70 Malibu Beach Mansion Is My 'Pinch Me' Moment

7/6/2023 6:33 AM PT
KIM'S DREAM HOUSE
Hulu

Kim Kardashian can buy just about whatever she wants on the planet, but one recent purchase, in particular, has become a true dream moment for her.

kim kardashian's malibu home
Coldwell Banker Realty

Kim showed off her new $70 million Malibu mansion on Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians" telling fans, "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic."

kim khloe inside malibu
Hulu

Kim's also got big plans for the crib ... revealing it's gonna be a "party house" before laughing and adding it'll also be used for a ton of time with her family and kids.

kim khloe beach
Hulu

While Khloe and Kim tour the property in the episode, Khloe calls it an oasis.

kim k fireplace malibu
Hulu

As for Kim, you gotta hand it to her ... she's built an empire with a billion-dollar fortune. She says the home "Represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."

kim malibu
Hulu

As we reported, the home is massive with 7,450 square feet of living space on 3 acres of land located in the area known as Malibu's 'Billionaire's Beach.'

