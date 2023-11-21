Kris Jenner's Fake 'KUWTK' Home Back On the Market for $8.9 Million

The house Kris Jenner pretended to live at on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is back on the market, and this time the owner's looking for a king's ransom to transfer the deed.

The Studio City home -- which was famously used for exterior shots of Kris's would-be mansion on the hit E! show -- is for sale once again ... only now, the value has experienced about 5 years worth of appreciation, so it's listed for $8,888,888.

That's quite a jump from what the current owner paid back in 2018, when they got it for $5.25 mil. If it sells for they get their asking price, that'll be more than a $3 million profit ... minus whatever they invested in the place, of course.

Considering the history of this swanky pad ... we'll see if that helps them hook a buyer in the near future, and more importantly, if it ends up going for listing.

Fact is, every time the home has hit the market -- which has been a lot over the past 9 years or so -- the numbers almost always end up fluctuating quite a bit when all the papers are signed.

For instance, while it sold for just over $5M in 2018 ... the asking price at the time was closer to nearly $8 mil at first, so the owner slashed their ask by a lot.

We'll see what the current title holder ends up accepting ... fact is, the housing market is rough right now, with interest rates through the roof and not nearly as much movement as there was 2-3 years ago during the pandemic.

As for the specs, it's a typical luxurious L.A.-area home -- 7 bedrooms, 9 baths and all the bells and whistles of fancy living. The question ... is it worth almost $9 million to snap up?!?

Just in case it wasn't clear from the top ... this was NOT Kris's actual house. They just used it to pose as her crib -- obviously, they didn't show her real home for security reasons.