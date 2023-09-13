Kris Jenner Files to Lock Down Rights to Her Name for Possible Clothing Line

Kris Jenner apparently wants to plaster her name all over a ton of cozy clothes, perhaps taking a page out of one of her daughters' playbooks.

The KarJenner matriarch is seemingly dipping her toes once again into the world of fashion, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

As it turns out, Kris has an active application with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ... in which she's trying to lock up the rights to her own moniker, in all caps -- 'KRIS JENNER.'

The application states Kris wants to brand a ton of different clothing items -- which, as she describes in her filing, run the gamut from sweatshirts and sweatpants to jackets and loungewear ... as well as footwear, socks and even headwear.

Usually, that's an indication that a celeb is getting ready to roll out some new merch or a new line of some sort -- and if that's the case here, Kris could be next.

Funny enough ... Kris actually attempted this in the past through an old trademark application for similar branding back in 2011. She secured the rights to her name back then, but it doesn't seem to have manifested into anything -- and her mark was abandoned in '15.