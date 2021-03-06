Kardashians Looking to Get into Greeting Card Biz with 'Kardashian Kards'

Greetings From Our New Biz Idea ...

The Kardashians are all about expanding their business empire ... and now it looks like they want to tap into the greeting cards biz.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris filed trademark docs to lock up the rights to a name for their potential new revenue stream ... "Kardashian Kards." Ah, it just rolls off the tongue.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the Kardashians are looking to use their famous family name to sell greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards.

The docs make it look like they also might slap "Kardashian Kards" on scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks and gift wrap.