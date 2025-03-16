Kristin Cavallari's $8.9M Nashville Home Under Contract

Kristin Cavallari is super close to selling her Nashville area home ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's secured a buyer.

Real estate sources tell us ... the "Lets Be Honest" podcast host's $8.9 million home in Franklin, TN is currently under contract as of Friday.

We broke the story ... Kristin listed the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom farmhouse in June of last year. She scooped up the property for over $3 million following her 2020 split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

In 2022, Kristin revealed the property underwent an 18 month long renovation after she moved in. She said at the time ... "I did a lot of work. I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet."

The house boasts 6,799 square feet of living space and 28 acres of total land. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, and the basement is basically a wellness retreat. There's also a pool, greenhouse and beehives that come with the property.

In January she slashed $950K off the property from its original $11 million asking price which she established in June 2024.