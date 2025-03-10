Kristin Cavallari Reunites With ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast for Live Podcast

Kristin Cavallari brought the beach to The Windy City over the weekend when she invited several OG "Laguna Beach" cast members onto the stage during a live taping of her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast.

KC raved about the experience on Insta ... sharing a snap of herself chatting with her former costars Alex Murrel, Jason Wahler, Jess Revans, Lala Olsen and Talan Torriero onstage in Chicago and sending them love in her caption from the taping, which was part of her Headline Tour.

Noticeably missing were Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti -- with whom Kristin notoriously had a dramatic love triangle during the show's three seasons.

Alex took to her Insta to celebrate the reunion also, writing ... "so many laughs, talks, hugs and memories made! Thank you @kristincavallari for having us 🤍."

Harry Jowsey -- who rose to worldwide fame on Netflix's reality dating show "Too Hot to Handle" in 2020 -- also stopped by for the live podcast taping.

Kristin is currently on a four-city tour for live tapings of her podcast, which will be the basis of her upcoming E! docuseries "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour."

It's likely the "Laguna Beach" costars' reunion will make the cut for the series ... giving fans a reality TV reunion they likely weren't expecting.

The reality star and lifestyle guru announced her new series on her podcast last week ... explaining it's not a reality show but a deeper dive into the candid conversations she has with podcast guests and an "authentic" look at what happens behind-the-scenes during her tour.

She made it clear her love life won't be a focus at all. Remember ... she announced she is "dating someone" in December following her split from TikTok star Mark Estes. It's unclear where that stands at this point.

