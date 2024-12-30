Kristin Cavallari Confirms She's 'Dating Someone' After Mark Estes Split

Play video content Dumb Blonde Podcast

Kristin Cavallari will not be single heading into 2025 ... the reality TV star is dating someone new after splitting from TikTok star Mark Estes.

The "Laguna Beach" alum issued the relationship update while appearing on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, confirming she's "kinda dating someone else now."

However, Kristin stayed tight-lipped about the man's identity, as she noted the romance is still "really new."

She did offer up a crumb of information, however ... she confessed the new guy is a retired athlete -- much like her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

KC added ... "They love me! I'm a f***ing WAG through and through."

Kristin made it clear she's smitten with her new fella and revealed the romance is exactly what she's "been needing." The "Very Cavallari" star even praised the suitor -- who she said "retired a couple years ago" -- as a "good guy" with "so much depth."

As she put it ... they just "connect on so many different levels."

And, unlike her most recent ex, the aforementioned social media star, her current fella is around the same age as her. In fact, not only is he in his 40s, but he also has kids from a previous relationship ... just like Kristin.

Kristin's big update comes 3 months after she announced her split from Estes ... a 24-year-old member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz. At the time, Kristin explained she had broken up with Mark since she knew it wasn't right for the "long term."

It's clear Kristin was really dunzo with that romance, as she's happily moved on with someone else!!!