The OG of the OC Stephen Colletti brought the best out of high school surfing, girls, reality (well that's questionable) and straight-up DRAMA from his days on MTV's "Laguna Beach."

Known as the beach town's hot surfer boy, he was the instigator of one of the most iconic high school love triangles which obvi included himself, the sassy hot junior Kristin Cavallari and the quiet wholesome senior girl, 'LC' aka Lauren Conrad.