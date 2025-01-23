Kristin Cavallari Tells People to Stop Buying Into Clickbait BS About Her

My Love Life Is Always Taken Out of Context!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Kristin Cavallari's telling fans to do their own research instead of getting fooled by headlines ... calling the tidbits and the social media clips a crock of BS.

We caught up with the reality TV star turned "Let's Be Honest" podcast host at LAX Thursday ... and, we asked her about whether her openness on the mic has led to some guys asking her not to share about their dates.

KC claims she's never had that convo on a date ... but, jokes it could be 'cause the guys who are really worried about it might think twice about asking her out!

Play video content

Kristin's not shy about putting all her romantic entanglements out there for the world to see, and she gets a lot of hate online for kissing and telling way too much -- like when she admitted to hooking up with Jason Statham during a viral internet trend.

Cavallari says she thinks confusion comes from people skimming a headline and then racing to give an uninformed opinion. She gives the recent example about calling Morgan Wallen a great F-buddy -- explaining she doesn't think people would feel the same if they listened to her whole convo with Bunnie XO.

Play video content TMZ.com

She calls all the headlines about her "clickbait bulls***" ... and, adds people gotta understand the context around what she says before painting her with a scarlet letter.

As for her romantic life ... we asked Kristin about her alleged romance with former NHL star Nate Thompson. Take a listen for yourself to hear exactly what she had to say.