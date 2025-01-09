Kristin Cavallari Slashes Price of Nashville Home by Nearly $1 Million

Kristin Cavallari is heading for 'The Hills' ... looking to get out of Nashville ASAP -- and, she's willing to take a whole lot less for her home to do it.

The reality television star's Tennessee home is now listed for just under $9 million ... a $950K cut from the asking price she established in August 2024.

This was already a reduction from her original asking price ... 'cause she wanted $11 million when she put the house up in June 2024 -- so, clearly she's trying to get the property off her books.

Even with the reduced price, Kristin's still likely to make a tidy profit on the house ... 'cause she originally bought it for just $3 million back in 2020 after her divorce from Jay Cutler.

It's a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Franklin, Tennessee ... a suburb just outside the metro Nashville area.

The house boasts 6,799 square feet of living space and 28 acres of total land ... more than enough room to comfortably stretch out. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, and the basement is basically a wellness retreat -- all thanks to a remodel overseen by Kristin.

Add to that a pool, a greenhouse and beehives -- again, all Kristin's design ideas. It's unclear if Kristin wants to stay in the area, but one thing is for sure -- she wants out of this old place!