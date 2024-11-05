Kristin Cavallari Says Britney Spears Texted Her About Her Clone Conspiracy

Play video content Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavalarri

Kristin Cavallari has revealed Britney Spears reached out to her, but it wasn’t for casual girl talk -- turns out, the singer had something to say after catching a comment she made.

The reality star spilled on her "Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast that her publicist called with the surprising news that Britney wanted her phone number -- and Kristin admits she was pretty nervous about it because she knew exactly why the star was trying to get in contact.

For some backstory, Kristin recently dove into Hollywood conspiracy theories, claiming she thinks both Britney and Kanye West are clones.

Britney heard about it, and apparently had some thoughts she wanted to share with Kristin, which she did via text. And, according to Kristin, the message was so odd she joked, "Only a clone would say something like that!"

Kristin declined to spill what Britney’s text actually said, though cohost Justin Anderson pointed out it was "one big run-on sentence."